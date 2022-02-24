NEMA donates relief materials to victims of armed bandits in Niger

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday donated relief materials to victims of armed bandits attacks in four local government areas of Niger State.

Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, during the distribution of the relief items to victims in Kontagora, said the relief materials were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to cushion the effects of the attacks.

He said on receiving a report on the unfortunate incidents, NEMA Minna operations office was activated to conduct an assessment to determine the extent of damage and level of the Federal Government’s assistance to the affected persons.

Ahmed noted that the affected communities were across Kontgoara, Mariga, Magama, Mashegu and Wushishi local government areas where many lives were lost, many displaced, property and livelihoods destroyed in the attacks.

He added that the relief items to include: 1,500 bags rice (10kg), 1,500 bags of maize (10kg), 1,500 bags of beans (10kg), 150 kegs of vegetable oil (20Ltrs), 250 cartons seasoning cube, 75 bags of salt (20kg) and 125 cartons of tin tomato.

Other items were 1,200 bags of cement (50kg), 1, 000 pieces of ceiling boards, 800 bundles of roofing sheets, 60 bags of nails (25kg), 300 packets of zinc nails, 1,000 pieces of mattresses and 1,000 pieces of mosquito-treated nets.

He stated further that other relief materials were 1,000 pieces of nylon mats, 1,000 pieces of blankets, 1,000 pieces of guinea brocade, 1,500 pieces of children’s wear, 1,000 pieces of women’s wear, 1,000 pieces of men’s wear, 200 cartons of toilet soap and 200 cartons of detergent.

The NEMA boss explained that the items were to complement the efforts of what the Niger state government was doing and other corporate organisations and spirited individuals in providing succour to the affected persons.

Responding, Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Mohammed Barau expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the relief intervention, adding that there was a need to address the security challenges to enable the people to return to their homes.

Also, House of Representatives member representing Mariga, Kontagora, Mashegu and Magama, Honourable Abdullahi Garba appreciated the Federal Government through NEMA for the prompt response in delivering the relief items to the IDPs.