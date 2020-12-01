NEMA donates items to Benue flood victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Tuesday, handed food and other items worth millions of naira to victims of 2020 Flood in Benue State.

The North Central Coordinator of NEMA, Eugene Nyelong, said that the agency had carried out enumeration and found out that the high-risk areas were in Otukpo, Agatu, Makurdi and Guma.

Nyelong stressed the need for consistent sensitisation amongst communities in the State to avert flooding.

Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Emmanuel Shior, who received the items at the secretariat said in spite of the widespread sensitisation and efforts to stem the tide of flooding, it still wreaks havoc in some local government areas necessitating the intervention of NEMA.

Shior also said that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs gave five trucks of grains which will be distributed to all the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the state including the Camerounian refugees.

The SEMA boss stated that as a humanitarian agency, it has the mandate to stock its wares houses with materials for any emergency but because of the recent EndSARS protest, it has emptied its stores.

Some of the items distributed include; rice, beans, vegetable oil, salt, seasoning, tomatoes, pasta, sugar, mattresses, mosquito nets, blankets, bath towel, detergents, soaps, diapers, sanitary pads, women clothing, children, clothing men clothing, cooking pot, cooking stove, plastic buckets, cement, roofing sheets, zinc nails and nails.

