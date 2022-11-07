NEMA distributes relief items to Kano flood victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Monday has donated relief materials and presented 7,415 bags of grains to victims of flooding in Kano State.

Speaking during the occasion, the Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed-Habib, while presenting the items to the state government said the items are made up of food and non-food items.

The items include 1,000 bags of 10kg rice, 1,000 bags of 10kg beans, 1,000 bags of 10kg maize, 75 bags of salt (20kg), 8,000 pieces of nylon mats, 1,000 pieces of mosquito net and 600 cartons of bath soap.

Others are 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade, 1,000 pieces of children’s wear, 1,000 pieces of women’s wear and 1,000 pieces of men’s wear.

According to him, 12,000 metric tonnes of grains was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, from the National Strategic Reserve Stock to be distributed among the 36 states and federal capital territory Abuja.

The DG represented by NEMA Deputy Director Finance and Accounts, Alhaji Aminu Boyi Ringim said they were in Kano to present additional relief materials.

The Federal Government through NEMA cannot compensate the traumatic experiences of persons affected by disaster impacts.

Ahmed-Habib stated that the approval for the distribution of the grains was sequel to a presentation to President Buhari by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Faruk of the state of despair faced by most vulnerable.

The items include 3,325 bags of 50kg Maize, 2,840 bags of 50kg guinea corn and 1,250 bags of 50kg millet.

While receiving the items, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, commended the Federal government for coming to the aid of vulnerable and donating additional relief materials to flood victims in the state.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Kabiru Tarauni, who represented the state governor at the occasion, said that the items would be distributed accordingly to the victims and deserving people.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE