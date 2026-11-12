NEMA distributes multi-million naira relief materials to flood, windstorm victims in Kogi

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), through its Abuja Operations Office (AOO), has coordinated the direct distribution of relief materials to persons affected by flood and windstorm disasters across four Local Government Areas in Kogi Central Senatorial District, Kogi State.

The beneficiary Local Government Areas are Ajaokuta, Okehi, Adavi and Ogori-Magongo.

The humanitarian intervention followed a comprehensive assessment conducted by the NEMA Abuja Operations Office to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the disasters and identify the immediate needs of affected households and communities.

Following the assessment, the NEMA Director-General, Mrs Zubaida Umar, approved the provision of relief materials to cushion the impact of the disasters, alleviate the hardship experienced by affected persons and support vulnerable households in the affected communities.

The distribution exercise was coordinated by NEMA’s Abuja Operations Office in collaboration with the Office of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency (KOSEMA), the Nigerian Red Cross Society and other relevant stakeholders to ensure effective delivery of humanitarian assistance to the intended beneficiaries.

She reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to ongoing efforts to provide timely humanitarian assistance to disaster-affected communities, strengthen emergency response mechanisms and promote collaboration among relevant stakeholders in disaster management.

The NEMA boss also reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting lives, alleviating human suffering and supporting communities affected by natural disasters through timely interventions, coordinated emergency response and sustained humanitarian assistance.

She also renewed the agency’s resolve to strengthen partnerships with relevant government institutions, humanitarian organisations and other stakeholders in a bid to enhance disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts across the country.