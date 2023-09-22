The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reiterated that strengthening synergy between the agency and other stakeholders is critical to mitigate the effect of flood in Borno state.

The acting Zonal Coordinator North East zonal office, Sirajo Garba said this during a one-day sensitisation programme on flood management held in Maiduguri

He explained that the Zonal office has carried out vulnerability test of flood-prone areas across the state and have been sensitising people living on waterways and river banks to relocate to safer locations.

Sirajo expressed concern that some communities in parts of the metropolis have converted drainage networks constructed by the state government into waste disposal points, noting that it is one of the contributing factors to flooding.

“It is because of the season of rain and flooding, that we deem it necessary to organize this workshop to bring the critical stakeholders together to change ideas and also provide a refresher on the roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder if there is an incident.

“We understand that synergy with critical stakeholders plays a greater role in mitigating floods.

“We also deem it necessary to identify flood-prone areas or locations to educate the communities on the dangers of residing in these locations.

“We are working towards how to carry along the religious and community leaders, that it is not one man business.

“It is a task for everyone to ensure we safeguard our communities against floods because governments can’t alone,” Sirajo said.

He commended the state government for embarking on the desilting of drainage networks across the state and called on the public to imbibe the culture of environmental hygiene.

Representative of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ali Mbusube described the programme as timely and will strengthen collaborative efforts to mitigate floods.





The workshop was attended by security agencies, SEMA, the Nigeria Red Cross, the Federal and State Fire Service, the United Nations Agency, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and other government agencies.

