NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to flood victims in Edo

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday, donated relief materials to flood victims and vulnerable persons in Edo State.

Presenting the items on behalf of the NEMA Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, the Director, Planning, Research and Forecasting Hajiya Fatima Kassim, said the items were meant to cushion the effect of the flood on the victims as well as the vulnerable.

“The donated items are in two categories. The first category is for vulnerable people as approved by the president, while the second category is for those affected by the flood in the three local governments in the state.

” I want to crave the indulgence of the Edo State governor that the items be immediately shared for those affected by the recent flood in the state”, Ahmed pleaded.

She said the items for flood victims included, rice, beans, maize, salt, vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, tomato paste; mats; mosquitoes net; toilets soap; guinea brocade; children’s and men’s wear, while that to the vulnerable include, maize, sorghum, and garri.

Receiving the items on behalf of Governor Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to muster the political will to dredge the River Niger as the only solution to the perennial flooding across the country.

“Beyond the federal, state governments or individuals always coming for the rescue, providing shelter or giving food for the victims, I think we should look for a permanent solution and that solution is the dredging of the river Niger”, Shaibu reiterated.

According to him, until the River Niger is dredged, the nation would have to continually provide relief materials for the victims, saying that dredging would drastically reduce the impact of the flood as only normal floods would happen in the country.

“While we thanked the president for coming to the aid of flood victims, he needs to go beyond this, and we would thank him more if before he leaves office he gets real experts and not just contractors to dredge River Niger”.

While assuring that the items would be distributed to the victims, Shaibu said there was hunger in the land and it required the collective responsibility of all to deal with it.

