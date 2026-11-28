The All Progressives Congress (APC) South-West Youth Leader, Adesuyi Daramola, has criticised Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde over his comments questioning the neutrality of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), insisting that the scheme is a national student support programme and not a political campaign tool.

Daramola described it as contradictory for Makinde, who had previously acknowledged NELFUND as a policy worth retaining and expanding, to question its credibility by suggesting that beneficiaries were selected along political lines.

In a statement on Saturday, he said NELFUND was established to help eligible Nigerian students access tertiary education, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“It is not the personal property of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, nor is it the exclusive entitlement of any political party. It is a public policy intended to serve Nigerian students, irrespective of their political affiliations,” he said.

The APC youth leader said the fund’s management had previously dismissed allegations of political favouritism, explaining that the scheme operated through an electronic application process and established eligibility criteria.

He challenged Makinde, the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), to provide evidence of any irregularities through appropriate channels rather than make broad allegations that could discourage students from accessing legitimate educational support.

“If Governor Makinde has credible evidence of irregularities, he should present such evidence through the appropriate channels rather than make sweeping allegations capable of discouraging students from accessing legitimate educational support,” he said.

Daramola described the politicisation of a programme offering hope to thousands of young Nigerians as unfortunate, urging political leaders to prioritise constructive engagement over partisan narratives.

“Our young people deserve informed leadership, not political narratives that undermine confidence in policies designed to improve their future,” he said.

He added that responsible opposition should involve offering constructive alternatives, strengthening successful policies and ensuring that the interests of Nigerians remained paramount, rather than discrediting every Federal Government initiative.

Daramola maintained that NELFUND should be assessed based on its impact, transparency and reach rather than political considerations.

“NELFUND must be judged by its impact, transparency and reach — not by the political calculations of those seeking public office. Nigerian students deserve better than political grandstanding,” he said.