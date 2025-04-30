NELFUND absolves universities of alleged illegal deductions from student loans

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has absolved approved tertiary institutions in the country of alleged illegal deductions from student loans.

Its Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, in a statement made available to newsmen, dissociated the agency from any reports alleging that university authorities made illegal deductions from student loans.

It was further stated that NELFUND was neither consulted for any such report nor did it provide any data, comments, or contributions.

The statement read in part:

“The Fund hereby unequivocally disassociates itself from the said article and any inferences that suggest our involvement.

“All official information regarding our activities will continue to be disseminated through verified and authorized communication channels.

“We urge the media and the public to verify any information relating to NELFUND through our official platforms to avoid the spread of misinformation.

“For further inquiries, please contact us directly via our official channels.”