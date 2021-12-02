NEITI sets up committee to probe oil, gas contracts

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has set up a Joint Inter-Agency Committee on the public disclosure of the contents of oil, gas, and mining contracts in the country.

It said the joint committee was selected from relevant government agencies with direct responsibilities on managing Nigeria’s interests in various funding arrangements in the sector governed by contractual obligations.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the contracts to be disclosed include the terms and conditions set out in the contracts for exploration and exploitation of Nigeria’s oil and gas assets under the Joint Operating Agreements, Production Sharing Contracts, Service Contracts, and Sole- Risk Contracts.

“The agencies include; the Federal Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd. Other members are the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Mining Cadastral Office. NEITI is expected to serve as the secretariat,” he said.

In addition, he said the committee would develop a National Roadmap and a Work-plan for the implementation of contract disclosure in the oil, gas, and mining industries.

He further disclosed that effective January 2022, the country would assume leadership of the global Contract Transparency Network comprising of 20 member countries.

The global Contract Transparency Network to be Chaired by the Executive Secretary of NEITI, on behalf of Nigeria is comprised of the following countries; Indonesia, Philippines, Mexico, Armenia, Cameroun, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Malawi, Guinea, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Senegal, Sao Tome and Principe, Togo, Zambia, and Tanzania.

Orji whose tenure as the Chair of the network would last for four years will be taking over from Alexandria Walls of Mexico who has led the global body from inception in 2018.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.