Neither Atiku nor Obi has plans to better Nigerians’ lot — Tinubu

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, dismissed the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, saying any vote cast for either of them is a waste.

Tinubu who stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during the APC presidential campaign rally, held at the Democracy Park, said neither Atiku nor Obi has any plan to better the lots of Nigerians.

He urged the Nigerians voters to vote for APC and a credible presidential candidate like him who will not mismanage the nation’s diversity, economy, education, and security architecture.

Tinubu promised to create an enabling environment that will unlock the creative abilities of youths if elected as president.

“Our rally today is a signal of our Renewed Hope for Nigeria, that February 25, you will go and make a wise decision and vote massively for me. I am too sure and very sure that you will vote for APC and that’s why I’m very happy.

“I will win this election. Atiku cannot do it. He doesn’t want to build a better nation instead he will rather sell your birth right to the highest bidders. Atiku’s policies and action are nothing.

“Obi had a chance to show up as a progressive when he was a governor of Anambra state, but all he could do is to boast that he saved money when he was the governor of Anambra State.

“Obi has nothing to be proud of instead he made people of Anambra to cry and he claimed to be Labour Party leader.

“It is only a wicked parent like Obi, given the opportunity to feed his children and hold the money in a safe, while his children starve and go to bed hungry with empty stomach.

“My people, you cannot entrust your future or that of our nation to Atiku and Obi. What has Atiku brought to Nigeria? We cannot entrust our country to Mr Sell Everything or Mr Stingy.





“My running mate, Shettima and I are ready to renewed hope through empowerment for all of you. If you give me your mandate as you promised, I will work so hard, put money in your pocket,” he said.

Commending the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, over the infrastructural development in the state, he said, “Ondo is known as progressive state, follow by other states like Ogun, Oyo and I appreciate our progressives governors.

“This incoming election is our own. It is the vote of inheritance. It is vote of three in one. Don’t lose your PVCs, your PVCs is your right.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has all it takes to win the February 25 presidential election, saying nothing can stop him except God.

Speaking at a special inter- faith prayer programme for success of all APC candidates in the elections, organised by the North-Central Agenda for Tinubu/Shettima in Ilorin, Governor Abdulrazaq, represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, said that God does not fail a good man.

“Tinubu is a good man. He is a great man. There is no way you can have that kind of heart that God will not bless you.