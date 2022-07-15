Neighbour conspires with robbers to cart victim’s cow sale proceeds in Kwara

Kwara state police command has disclosed how a neighbour of a Fulani couple allegedly conspired with criminals to rob them of proceeds of cow sale worth N800,000.

The Tribune gathered that the incident happened at Oorsha Fulani Camp, Ilorin, the state capital on June 30, 2022, at about 12:30 am, when the hoodlums were said to have invaded the house of one Mohammed Usman ‘male’.

It was also gathered that the said Mohammed Usman and his wife were viciously attacked with several machete cuts inflicted on their heads and bodies.

The couple’s neighbour, identified as Abubakar Mohammed, had apparently acted on a piece of information that the victim sold cows worth N800,000 early in the day.

Speaking on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who said that the information prompted the armed robbers to carry out the deadly attack on the victims, added that three of the armed robbers had been apprehended.

“The state Residents of Oorsha Fulani Camp, Ilorin were awoken by the presence of four armed men at about 0030 hours of 30/6/2022. They invaded the house of one Mohammed Usman ‘male’.

“The said Mohammed Usman and his wife were viciously attacked with several machete cuts inflicted on their heads and bodies.

“It was, however, discovered that the victim sold cows worth N800,000, early in the day. The information filtered to the criminals through one Abubakar Mohammed, a neighbour of the victims.

“This information prompted the armed robbers to carry out the deadly attack on the victims, following which they were dispossessed of the proceeds of the sold cows, while the armed robbers disappeared into the bush.

“However, the discreet investigation into the matter earnestly commenced as directed by Cp Tuesday Assayomo psc (+) with a matching order that the criminals be smoked out and made to face justice.

“The investigation yielded positive results, as the Command’s Tactical teams in conjunction with vigilante and local hunters started a relentless combing of the bushes, in the cause of which, 1. Mohammed Bello ‘male’, 2. Mohamed Bello ‘male’ and 3. Abubakar Mohammed ‘male’ was arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and took the investigators to their armoury wherein 1. One Ak-47 rifle, 2. One cut-to-size locally made pistol and 3. one mask was recovered.

“Efforts are still in progress towards arresting the leader of the gang, who is still at large.





“The suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE