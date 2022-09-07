Negotiator of Abuja-Kaduna hostages, Tukur Mamu, family arrested in Cairo 

The publisher of Kaduna-based newspaper, Desert Herald, and lead negotiator for the family Abuja /Kaduna train abductors, Tukur Mamu, and his family have been arrested in Cairo, Egypt.

It was gathered that he was arrested on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

According to reports, Mamu was detained for 24 hours at Cairo International Airport before being repatriated back to Nigeria.

At the time of filing this report, his whereabouts are still not very clear.

Tribune Online learnt that, after being investigated by Egyptian security agencies, Momu’s papers were confirmed valid and why they couldn’t detain him in Cairo.

Recently, he was able to secure the release of some kidnapped passengers as well as to persuade the terrorists not to kill them when they threatened to kill the passengers if their demands were not met.

However, he decided to pull out as the lead negotiator after he alleged that there were threats to his life and attempted blackmail by the constituted authorities.

