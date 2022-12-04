Neglect of research fuels development challenges in Nigeria ― TETFund boss

THE Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc Sonny Echono, said that for Nigeria to achieve the desired progress as a knowledge-based economy, there must be a deliberate effort at bringing Research and Development to the center stage through relevant policy implementation.

Echono speaking while delivering a keynote lecture at the 18th Convocation ceremony of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), in Enugu, said at the heart of the neglect and negligible impact of research in Nigeria’s national development efforts is the lack of clear-cut philosophy and goal for sustainable development of the Nigerian state.

Acting Director, Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, quoted Echeno as saying that the conduct of research in the nation’s higher institutions has not been accorded the seriousness and attention it deserves.

He, therefore, advocated for a purposeful policy framework on research as panacea to the country’s development challenges.

In the lecture titled ‘Education, Research and Human Development in Nigeria: The Challenges and Missing Link’, Arc. Echono x-rayed the lingering challenges of the Nation’s tertiary educational institutions and their inability to perform to expectations through viable researches that would lead to solutions to various human problems; stating that strengthening the Triple Helix Model, capacity building, as well as focused funding of research, would address the issues to a large extent.

He pointed out the major role of tertiary education through its institutions as that of manpower development or human capital, which involves the task of inculcating the skills, aptitude, attitude, knowledge, morals, values, creative ability, promotion of research and also contributing to the development of the host communities.

In achieving these roles, he said that there is need for effective teaching and learning, research development culture.

“Poor research output is a natural consequence of the absence of infrastructural facilities. Conducting research requires a conducive atmosphere or environment.

“In many institutions, basic infrastructure such as laboratories, instruments and equipment, internet connectivity etc are either absent or dilapidated,” he said.

Similarly, the capacity of academics across higher institutions in Nigeria to carry out meaningful research is lacking.

The TETFund boss added, “Many universities, polytechnics and colleges of education lecturers lack the basic ability, skill and motivation to carry out standard research in many fields.

“They are equally handicapped to access any grants or research funds either within or outside their institutions due to lack of capacity.

“The situation is compounded by lack of credible and timely data, absence of legal frameworks for research, low uptake and implementation of research results, academic corruption including protracted supervision of postgraduate students and low computer literacy amongst scholars,” Arc. Echono lamented.

He explained that the missing link between education research and human capital development in Nigeria can be attributed to lack of effective interactions between the Academia (the University), Industry, and Government (the Triple Helix) to foster economic and social development, which contemporary globalised economies have embraced and applied to attain greatness through innovative.

“Nations that recognise and apply the Triple Helix Model that espouses synergy among academia/research institutions, industry and government in national development drive have the ability to and play active role in a knowledge driven economy.

Academia and industry must interface in a sustainable manner that produces goods and services for local consumption and export as well as guarantee human capital development,”

The Executive Secretary expressed hope that with the recent drive by TETFund for Nigeria to embrace the triple helix model as the panacea for transforming research and education generally, research and development would soon get its place of pride accordingly.