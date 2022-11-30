NEF mourns death of former convener, Unongo

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has described its former convener Wantaregh Paul Unongo who died on Tuesday, as a patriot and activist.

NEF in a statement issued on Wednesday said the late Unongo was a vanguard of the Zikist Movement.

“Wantaregh Paul Unongo, former Convener of Northern Elders Forum who had also deputized for Amb Yusuf Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano, died on Tuesday, 29th November 2022 in Jos, following a prolonged illness. He was 87.

“Wantaregh Paul Unongos’s life was a study in patriotism and activism. He was a vanguard of the Zikist Movement and rose through the political ladders of pre-independence and post-independence challenges and opportunities with distinction, shaped by a searing intelligence and a character that was rare.

“He served Nigeria in many capacities with great devotion and was Minister of Iron and Steel and Chairman of NPP in the Second Republic.

“He was a founding member of the Northern Elders Forum whose loyalty and commitment to his and other northern communities has remained a reference point. He was the natural successor to the late Danmasanin Kano and remained an active member of the Forum until his death.

“The Forum conveys its condolences to his family, the Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, the Tor Tiv, people of Benue State, the entire Northern community and the Nigerian state”, the statement read.

