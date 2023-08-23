About two weeks ago, precisely on August 8, 2023, the body of Miss Omoniyi Boluwatife, a graduate of Nursing at Lead City University, Ibadan, was discovered with her womb removed after a night hangout with friends to celebrate her induction into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria at one of the popular lounges within the Bodija Estate. This has brought unnecessary negative attention to the environs and inhabitants of the estate.

In 1958, Bodija Estate came into being for residential purposes. It became famous, like every other pace-setting establishment in Oyo State, as the first housing estate to be developed in the country as a leafy residential estate created by Old Western Region. Bodija Estate was once home to expatriates, professionals and high-ranking civil and public servants. However, a recent uncontrolled sprawl and emergence of commercial activities has since changed the face and bastardised the estate with clear indications that the state is now prioritising what many may see as immoral economic interests above welfare and healthy living of people living in the area. The level of pollution, indiscriminate parking, unnecessary loitering by miscreants and prostitutes around the estate has reached an all-time high and are all in a clear contrast of the state housing law of 2001, especially the decay being aided by the activities of lounges/nightclub owners.

A recent report indicated that the surge in security breaches is already reaching an unacceptable maximum threshold that was preceded by the residents on behalf of Bodija Estate Residents Association (BERA) crying for mercy and intervention of the state government as far back in 2021 when Nigerian Tribune in an online publication dated December 21, 2021 reported about efforts of the residents asking Governor Seyi Makinde to regulate the approval of night clubs and lounges due to the amount of noise and other criminal activities that cause them sleepless nights.

The article went further to report about the indiscriminate parking on both sides of the road and other available space that has now characterised the estate due to the growing uncontrolled commercialisation of the “residential” estate which is a clear contrast to the rules behind initial establishment of the estate, thereby preventing occupants of the estate a reasonable level of peace.

In response, as indicated in another Nigerian Tribune publication dated January 7, 2022, the then chairman of the corporation who is now the deputy governor of the state, in person of Bayo Lawal and other top management staff, on behalf of the government, held a meeting with lounge and club owners within the estate, security operatives and umbrella body of the residents, Bodija Estate Residents Association (BERA) to mediate and ensure there are regulations in place for the smooth running of operations of the club owners. At the end of the meeting, a 12-point resolution was agreed upon.

Inside Oyo News (another online publication of the same date) revealed that part of what was agreed in the communique was to investigate any outfit that has changed purpose of use, strengthening of culverts to allow ease of accessibility into respective premises of establishments and provision of uniformed security guards to not only provide adequate security but also for swift control of traffic. It was further directed that vehicles are only allowed to park on the left hand side of the road in strict adherence to the traffic act, erecting of signposts that reads ‘No Loitering’, ‘No parking’ and working with Nigeria Police Force to ward off criminals and prostitutes from lining themselves along this road amongst other points.

However, a recent investigation revealed that a fight broke out one night some few days ago around Arigidi Street which left plenty broken bottles littering the street gate. It was gathered that about four boys from nowhere who were looking for club/hotel chased the neighborhood guards from their duty post and went as far as ensuring that the nearby armed security personnel was not spared.

Lounges are now being built right behind people’s residential apartments, playing loud and uncensored music not suitable for young kids. This is aside from the drug abuse at night, plastic and environmental pollution that has now characterised the face of Bodija Estate.

A morning drive around Awolowo Avenue down to Osuntokun to Aare perimeters on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday will leave one wondering what calibre of people now inhabit the estate. These and many more are a pointer to what is to come if drastic actions are not taken to forestall unexpected occurrences.

Findings revealed that the growing concerns of the residents have since led to efforts in getting the audience of the Governor to wade in and put the matter to rest as a matter of urgency, as necessitated by recent happenings. A meeting which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 16 between the deputy governor, club/lounge owners and representative of BERA has since been postponed to Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Going into this meeting, it is important to ask the following questions as regards the supposed implementation of the resolutions from the communique released after the meeting that was held last year when the deputy governor was still the Housing Corporation chairman:





“When was the last agreed quarterly meeting held?

“How many of these lounges/night clubs complied with the sound level being reduced to 45 decibels from 10pm?

“It was also agreed that drugs should not be allowed to be peddled around and within premises of these outfits. Yet some of them did not only allow for open smoking of all sorts of illicit drugs without control, but went as far as accommodating kiosks that now allegedly sells these secretly without anyone reporting cases to appropriate agencies, and thereby fulfilling their own end of the bargain to prove innocence.

“It is very important to also ask questions about the activities of Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources with respect to the continued silence over the activities of these night club/lounges. Issues that surround environmental pollution and disturbances being caused should have possibly led to the arrest or closure of some of these lounges. Clogged drainages and wastes littered on the road among many other related aftereffects of nights of activities should have aroused some serious government response.”

It Is understandable that the conversion of Bodija Estate did not start today and can be traced to successive administrations. However, recent events have not only drawn a bad publicity for the entirety of that neighborhood but should provoke enough reasons for comprehensive assessment of the entire situation and ensuring that decisive action is taken to rid Bodija Estate of the seemingly extreme immoral activities.

It is becoming increasingly important that the state government under the able leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde reacts swiftly to the growing concerns in an effort to not only promote the peaceful coexistence of business and residents, but also ensure adequate protection of the legacies of our founding fathers.

We hope that in the days ahead, we shall have regulations and enforcements in place that guide the operations of these lounges, nightclubs and other commercial ventures such that everyone goes about their various businesses without affecting the livelihood of others.

Itesi waju Oyo, ajose gbogbo wa ni!

Animasaun is a public affairs analyst

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE