Need to step up protection as schools resume

Without doubt, there is a need for the presidency to improve security around schools in Nigeria as the students start a new session. It is important the government takes this seriously now and ensures that it uses all available resources to protect school children to avoid a repeat of the constant kidnappings that marred the last school session.

Government officials in Nigeria have purchased bullet SUVs in addition to armed security men even government security officers to protect their lives without considering the vulnerable students.

It is high we call on the presidency to beef up security around our school children. As peace is gradually returning to Nigeria, the welfare of school children should be paramount. We want the presidency to make necessary arrangements to protect the lives of Nigeria students because they are the leaders that will take over the mantle of leadership in Nigeria in future.

The criminals who are kidnapping people in Nigeria should have a rethink and the government should live up to its responsibility of securing the lives of innocent students’ across our primary and secondary schools. We need to see them as our children and they should be given maximum security at this moment.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan.