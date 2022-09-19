Need to step up protection as schools resume

Letters
By
ASUU indefinite strike The state Storming terrorist strongholds, A region at war with itself, Advice On purchase of ammunition Our poor economy The proposed ban Our poor economy, On prison attacks, flood Why our leaders, Time to embrace the truth, Matawalle terrorism Imperative of reviewing NDDC Amendment Bill, On secret societies, Time for Southwest presidency, voters Africa’s response to energy, milk Place of data analysis, 2023: We 2023: We must get it Dignity in legitimate labour,Islam Why always, inequality Need for good mental, Sex education and parental responsibility , Abuja-Kaduna train attack, ASUU Why the North, The negative implications of ASUU strike, Obada rainstorm victims Oil windfall, elections cause panic for investments, For a virile society of Nigerian broadcasters, 2023 election: Beyond the presidency, 2023 election: Beyond the presidency, On menace Nigerian education, Christian On ruining lives, Nigeria’s difficulty to implement, Atiku Finding solution, Buhari utilise remaining months in office , justice Anambra Ending insecurity in Nigeria, prices of commodities before Christmas, Charting the net zero journey, justice On political commercialisation , Attack on railway lines, railway On El- Zakzaky’s freedom, our miracle Youths need to brace, Safeguarding critical national infrastructure, On Nigeria’s economy, On Adelabu’s qualities, amend On fake news, On politics and football, Kogi prison attack and Nigeria’s sick status, The dangers of insecurity in the church, female genital mutilation in Nigeria, Unending tussle, How corruption and bad, PDP On Fulani herdsmen, For continuity of progressive governance, General Hospital Toro deserves, Nigeria’s striving press, LASIEC Need for delegation, school children abductions, youths The mass failure, Death of teenager, APC CECPC and gale, the key to survival, students Benefits of skill acquisition, ‘Bunmi Yerokun, Undue delay in insurance, fees Letter to Mr. President on insecurity, On Otunla Blessing’s murder, Banana Island sand filling, Presidency Financial autonomy, AFRICOM Almajiri and Maiduguri, On failed promises, Lagos Cryptocurrency Insecurity in Nigeria, Customs What is wrong, efcc, sunday igboho, Good governance, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state., EFCC chairman’s corruption fight, Kidnapping, new method of looting, Effectiveness of Oyo female police, Fidelity to the nation, on the Nigerian youth, If banditry, kidnapping is not a federal offence

Without doubt, there is a need for the presidency to improve security around schools in Nigeria as the students start a new session. It is important the government takes this seriously now and ensures that it uses all available resources to protect school children to avoid a repeat of the constant kidnappings that marred the last school session.

Government officials in Nigeria have purchased bullet SUVs in addition to armed security men even government security officers to protect their lives without considering the vulnerable students.

It is high we call on the presidency to beef up security around our school children. As peace is gradually returning to Nigeria, the welfare of school children should be paramount. We want the presidency to make necessary arrangements to protect the lives of Nigeria students because they are the leaders that will take over the mantle of leadership in Nigeria in future.

The criminals who are kidnapping people in Nigeria should have a rethink and the government should live up to its responsibility of securing the lives of innocent students’ across our primary and secondary schools. We need to see them as our children and they should be given maximum security at this moment.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan.

You might also like
Letters

Evolution time for private universities

Letters

Danger of consuming unclean water

Letters

Avoiding false recruitment invitations

Letters

Need to review law on Lagos setbacks, offstreet fees

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More