Need to resuscitate dying art of earthen utensils highlighted in Ondo

AS the world marks the World Earth Day, the Ondo State Goodwill Ambassador for Environment, Ms Olayemi Olapeju, has emphasised the need to resuscitate the dying art of earthen pot and utensils for cooking and water storage.

Ms Olapeju stated this during a week-long programme organised by the Ondo State Ministry of Environment, which kicked off on Monday, April 19, in Akure, to commemorate this year’s United Nations Earth Day with the theme, ‘Restore Our Earth.’

She said one of the benefits of earthen pot is that it is alkaline in nature and can boost body metabolism against diseases, including the novel Coronavirus disease.

She pointed out that nowadays, most people drink mineral water or the ones from reversed osmosis (RO) purifier which are stored in plastic bottles, but are laden with chemicals, are non-biodegradable and pollute the earth.

“Storing water in earthen pot is a lot healthier and is the best way of water purification. Earthen pot raw material is the earth and it decomposes back to nature without polluting the environment. It is a refrigerator which doesn’t require electricity, thus it will help to restore the earth” she stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Prophet Raphael Akin Asaniyan, said sustainable practice in waste management is imperative for the restoration of the earth.

He explained that the increase in urbanisation, which overproduces wastes, has been causing negative impacts on the environment.

“Waste reduction and valorisation need to be taken to the next level. Humans generate a lot of waste, much of which now affect the air we breathe, the water we drink and the earth on which we live,” he lamented.

Asaniyan stated further that it is the responsibility of everyone to maintain sustainable waste management which is a key concept of the circular economy and offers many opportunities and benefits to both the economy and the environment.

He commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for donating three waste removal trucks and 15 waste skippers to the ministry.

“The ministry will appreciate individuals and corporate bodies that are champions of the earth and sustainable environment by giving out Sunshine Earth and Environment Award on annual basis. Among the recipients of the inaugural edition of the prestigious award are: Arabinrin Betty Akeredolu, wife of Ondo State governor and Honourable Lucky Aiyeditiwa, Deputy Governor of Ondo State.”

He also disclosed that ‘Keepers of the Earth Royal Award’ recipients in Ondo State are the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan; Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi; Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye; Alaani of Idoani, Oba Olufemi Olutoye and Osuala of Erusu Akoko, Oba John Olaniyi MogajiImole 1.

“Recipients of the award from other states are Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Onishan of Ishan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Ayodele Ilufemiloye; Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and Oba of Benin, HRM Ewuare II.

“Recipients from outside Nigeria are: Queen Elizabeth II of England; Queen Rania of Jordan and Prince Albert of Monaco.”

