Need to fix roads in Ido LGA

Dear Chairman, Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State, I am writing to mention a serious dilemma we are facing in my community, Olaoluwa community in Aba-Ilori, Apata, Ibadan and to humbly ask for your help.

The roads which serve as crucial and alternative links in our area are in very bad condition, and this is making life difficult for many people who live here.

Whenever it rains, the roads become slippery and messy, which makes workers struggle to get to work on time, and in the long run, this will affect their ability to contribute to Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) within the state.

On the other hand, children find it hard to get to school, especially during the rainy season and this raises their parents’ concerns about their safety.

Businesses are not left out as they cannot easily move goods and enjoy patronage from clients.

When it is not raining, the roads are full of bumps and potholes that damage cars and motorcycles. The precarious nature of these roads has caused accidents in the past and continues to endanger everyone who uses the roads, including pedestrians.

We have tried temporary ways of preserving the roads over the years and now we are reaching out to your office because we believe the local government has the power to help us solve this problem. We are humbly requesting that the local government visit our area to inspect the roads and help with grading or proper repair work.

We are not asking for too much – we just want roads that are safe to travel for everyone. With your support, we believe that this problem can be fixed, and our community will be a better and safer place to live.

Eunice Olaleye, euniceolaleye01@gmail.com

