All we want from the Niger State police command under the leadership of CP Ogundele Ayodeji at this moment is to form a powerful and coordinated crimefighting team to confront the criminals terrorising the citizens of Niger State.

I am confident that the current Niger State commissioner of police is capable, experienced and brave enough to arrest the criminals living in Niger State and bring them to book.

Nigerians both home and abroad are still in shock following the recent killing of our gallant soldiers by the bandits living in Niger State.

The primary assignment of Nigeria Police Force is to protect the lives and property of its citizens. With all respect to CP Ogundele Ayodeji, this is the right time for him to discharge his duty by sending the said powerful crimefighters to the streets of Niger State and flush out criminals from their hideout.

No criminal can be bold enough to kill a United States of America soldier and go scot-free. The Federal Government of Nigeria should support CP Ogundele Ayodeji with everything he would need to face this current security challenge facing the people of the state. I am impressed by the good work done so far by the CP Ogundele Ayodeji to arrest criminals in Niger State.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan

