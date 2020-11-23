Need for LG election in Katsina

The ascendency to the position of Katsina State Government by Aminu Bello Masari is now five years if we go back to his inauguration of May 30, 2015. He then won a second term in 2019. Since the governor on board, he has not conducted local government election in the state.

I felt compelled to write this because of the local government election conducted few weeks ago in Bauchi and Kano state.

What comes to mind is how a state like Bauchi, whose Governor Bala Muhammad just got sworn into office as recently as last year has conducted local government election while those who have been in office for about five years today have not even thought of it.

What is the problem? It will be recalled that Katsina state government had only caretaker chairmen and had on March 27, 2020 sworn in caretakers chairmen for 34 local government of the state. This shows why many governors are opposed to local government autonomy. Is it lack of support for local government autonomy the reason they are reluctant to hold local government elections?

Katsina state has been ravaged by activities of armed-bandits for over years now in addition to effects of inflation, economic hardships and other difficulties, holding local government election and empowering local councils will make life easier for people at the grassroots and may ease the suffering at the local government level. It is indeed going to be of advantage to the state as a whole if local government election is held.

Umar Babangida,

Kano.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting.

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.