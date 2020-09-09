Need for an offshore hospital

The cliché, “paradigm shift,” has a solid illustrative reference amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world at the moment. For the “big man” class of Nigerians, the unexpected just popped up; closed doors to elite medical care overseas that tells this class apart from “ordinary” Nigerians. Such trips abroad are a big status symbol thing and it is often desired for top players to write obituaries that such and such dad or mum died “in a London hospital” or somewhere equally exotic.

Reality check now; there has been no classy death-trips to plush hospitals for some time. Someone should consider investing in a hospital ship to be anchored offshore Lagos. The constraint of getting a wide expanse of open space in the present set-up of Lagos metropolis means that a niche investor should go over to the US and sign a contract for the construction of a floating hospital that will be large enough to meet the requirements of Nigeria’s bludgeoning overseas medical tourism.

A plus herein will be the engagement of qualified in-house medical doctors and consultants on full-time and part-time bases to come aboard and do their part before departing for their stations in the hinterlands of Nigeria. This hospital ship must necessarily have a serviceable helipad for ease of personnel and patient transports from various muster points in Lagos and away from Lagos. Isn’t this a great idea?

Sunday Adole Jonah

Niger State

