In a recent revelation on The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast, Nigerian on-air-personality and actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, expressed his disappointment over the loss of a lucrative endorsement deal worth millions of naira.

The talented entertainment personality attributed this setback to the proliferation of unfounded rumours labelling him as a misogynist. Nedu, along with his co-hosts Husband Material and Deity Cole, discussed this unfortunate incident on their podcast.

During the podcast, Nedu shared, “I almost signed an endorsement three weeks ago and I lost it. I’m not feeling bad. I didn’t feel bad for a second but I lost it.”

He went on to explain the reason behind the missed opportunity, stating, “Why did I lose it? Because a lot of people were flying with the narrative, ‘Nedu hates women.’ And it’s a beverage brand. The brand said, ‘If this is what people are saying, it means it is not going to go well with our female audience.'”

Nedu further expressed his disappointment and highlighted the perceived double standards of his critics, who accused him of flirting while simultaneously spreading false information about his alleged hatred towards women.

Through his podcast, Nedu aimed to shed light on the inconsistencies in the accusations made against him.

