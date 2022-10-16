NEDG, NESG invite Obi, Tinubu, others for presidential debate on economic policy

The Nigerian Elections Debates Group (NEDG), in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is facilitating a Presidential Debate on Economic Policy that will hold on the 15th of November, 2022, and serve as a launch pad to discussions on the roadmap towards an inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

The debate will be organized by NEDG and NESG with support from the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE), BudgIT and Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU).

The is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of NEDG, John Ugbe and the Chairman of NESG, Asue Ighodalo.

According to the statement, Nigeria is at a decisive point in its history, and as we countdown to the 2023 polls, it is critical, like never before, to nudge Nigerians towards making informed voting choices.

“The challenge before us, therefore, is to ensure the evolution of transformational leaders with a broad knowledge of the issues and the political will to steer the ship of our great nation towards shared economic prosperity. The partnership is strategic and will kick off the process of making this Nigerian dream happen.

“The Debate, scheduled for November is part of the NESG’s #IfNotNowWhen? Initiative. #IfNotNowWhen is geared towards sensitising stakeholders and citizens of Nigeria on peaceful, informed and accountable democratic participation.

“The NEDG is poised to facilitate this effort, being a coalition of broadcast organisations, civil society and professional groups tasked with organising and hosting live televised debates for presidential, vice presidential and gubernatorial candidates since 1999.





“The Presidential Debate on Economic Policy seeks to curate content that focuses on the state of the economy and addresses the citizens’ concerns.

“This process will empower them to choose among the presidential candidates and other leadership positions scheduled for the February national polls.

This debate is also unique because of a formidable partnership across the media, civil society and academia”, the statement added.