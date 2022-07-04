NEDC trains 150 youths in Bauchi on improved scavenging skills

A total of 150 youths who are mainly waste scavengers have commenced a 7-day training workshop on waste management organised by the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop on Monday at River Edge Hotel, Bauchi, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Housing and Environments, Suleiman M. Babaji Esq said that organising this kind of training workshop by the North-East Development Commission is a clear testimony of its absolute commitment to the ideals of Bauchi State government under the leadership of Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

He also said that it is the determination of NEDC to secure a sustainable environment not only for the present generations but also for the future ones which are aimed at training Youth, particularly on waste management.

The permanent secretary added that the training workshop is specifically anchored on waste management and is not only aimed at training the youths on how to harness this waste and convert them to wealth but also boosting their capacity by taking them through the fundamental principles of how it is done in a safe and better way.

According to him, “This laudable goal will no doubt contribute positively to the attainment of proper environmental sanitation and solid waste management in the state.”





Suleiman Babaji added that the great concern and substantial emphasis on the environment, which must not only be preserved but nurtured has seriously become necessary for the government and the good people of Bauchi State to jointly act with a view to solving the problems of the environment through public enlightenment and awareness campaign for massive environmental rehabilitation and protection.

This according to him will effectively be done through proper waste management. It is in this regard, therefore, that the Bauchi State government in the past set up some precautionary measures.

The measures are the establishment of the Ministry of Environment in 2010 with a view to address the environmental challenges affecting the state and initiate the establishment of a plastic and metal recycling plant for the management of environmental pollution;

The government also granted approval for the State Ministry of Environment to embark on an environmental tour of all facilities and equipment under the Ministry, with a view to ascertain their presence status, so as to get them revitalised for optimum utilisation.

“Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, this training we are witnessing today has come at the right time and it has the potential of providing the directional impetus to meet the environmental challenges facing our dear state. I, therefore, urge you to listen attentively and make judicious utilisation of the knowledge acquired in this workshop so as to transform the state positively,” he added.

He then expressed hope that training of this magnitude will be a regular event considering the huge environmental waste being experienced in the state charging the facilitators of the training workshop to be down to earth in discussing the relevant subjects just as he commend them for the timely intervention and good initiatives.

Representative of the NEDC at the ceremony, Dr Muhammad Sanusi Ibrahim said that NEDC organised the training in order to acquaint the participants particularly scavengers with the new development in the waste wealth scheme.

He added that the main focus of the training is to enlighten and educate for change of attitude towards waste generation in the waste to wealth project through using the 4Rs which are, reducing waste, reusing waste and recycling waste so that the scavengers will work under a conducive atmosphere.

According to him, NEDC is working to ensure strict supervision to ensure that the aims and objectives were achieved by going to see how the training was impacting the environment through the practice of the modern way of waste management, generation and recycling.

Muhammad Ibrahim also said that the NEDC is in partnership with the Bauchi State government to have a workable recycling plant in the state, the issue has gone far and very soon it will be operational.

He emphasised that the trainees will only be trained by the NEDC to improve their scavenging skills in order to boost the economy as it will create more job opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.