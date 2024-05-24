The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has promised to expedite the completion of the 22.5km Ngwom-Koshebe-Galamari-Dusuman and Gongulong-Zabarmari-Khaddamari roads in Jere and Mafa local government areas of Borno state.

NEDC Managing Director, Mohammed Alkali, made the pledge on Thursday during a visit to Jere local government area with members of the House of Representatives Committee on NEDC, who were on a statutory oversight visit to assess the Commission’s activities in the state.

Alkali explained that the project, worth N13.55 billion, aims to enhance agricultural productivity and address food insecurity in the region.

According to him, the challenges faced in the project, including insecurity and inflation, and presented farm equipment to farmers and vulnerable individuals in the two local government areas.

The donated items included 1,000 water pumps, 400 cartons of herbicides, 200 spaghetti making machines, and 200 grinding machines.

ALSO READ: Lagos-Calabar highway will retain original route to save submarine cables – Umahi

The committee also inspected the reconstructed Alau dam in Konduga local government area, the 40-room labor ward extension at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), and the Commission’s state headquarters and warehouse under construction.

Chairman of the House Committee on NEDC, Hon. Usman Zanna, commended the Commission for its quality projects and emphasized the need for increased funding to fully develop the Northeast region, ravaged by insurgency.