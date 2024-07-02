The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has hosted an in-house capacity-building programme for inventory staff, officers, and other stakeholders to address challenges faced by NEDC’s stores and warehouses across six states in the Northeast region.

Flagging off the workshop in Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Executive Director of Administration and Finance, Abubakar Garba Iliya, said the programme was prompted by technical knowledge gaps identified during the 2023 annual stock-taking exercise, which revealed the need for enhanced skills and knowledge in store management and inventory control.

According to him, the programme aims to equip participants with best practices in store management and ensure compliance with financial regulations.

The programme features resource persons who will share their expertise with participants.

Dr. Iliya encouraged participants to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire new knowledge and improve their skills.

He said “The programme is part of NEDC’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of its staff and stakeholders through human capital development, aimed at improving overall performance and impact in the region.

“The participants, comprising inventory staff and officers from NEDC’s six states, will undergo intensive training sessions covering topics such as store management, inventory control, and financial regulations.

Dr. Iliya declared the workshop open and welcomed participants to Maiduguri, Borno State, expressing appreciation for their willingness to learn and improve their skills.

He mentioned that the programme is expected to have a positive impact on NEDC’s operations in the region, enabling the commission to better deliver on its mandate of promoting economic development in the Northeast.

