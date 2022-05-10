NEDC begins move to upgrade academic standard in the North-East

The North East Development Commission, (NEDC), on Tuesday commenced the training of 1,800 primary and junior secondary school teachers in the six states of, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe and Borno to help upgrade academic standards in the North East Region of Nigeria.

Chief David Kente, chairman of the NEDC’s Education Endowment Fund, (EEF), while speaking at the opening ceremony of the five days capacity building training for 300 teachers in Jalingo, said the training was targeted to open up teachers in the region to new methods of ensuring students gets the best out of their classroom experience.

Represented by his special technical adviser, Joshua Sangari, Kente said the devastation by Boko haram in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states have mounted pressure on Bauchi, Taraba and Gombe states due to displaced persons, including school children fleeing danger.

He noted that the initiative was borne out of a needs assessment done in the six states of the region as part of ways to tackle insecurity and ignorance among its citizens

According to him, 150 teachers each were selected from the Primary and Junior secondary school cadre respectively.

“They would be trained in seven modules which include psychosocial support for students as well as technological innovation in facilitating learning.





“The trained teachers would also go further to step down the training to their colleagues in their respective localities.”

Kente also disclosed that the EEF would also build and equip three classroom blocks in each of the 112 local government areas of the six NorthEast states.

Mrs Hassan’s Amen, the lead consultant told the gathering at the event that the training would lead to better skill development and improved classroom management.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered..NEDC begins move to upgrade academic standard in the North-East

NEDC begins move to upgrade academic standard in the North-East