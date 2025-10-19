Ned Nwoko breaks silence on Regina Daniels’ domestic violence allegations

Businessman and politician, Senator Ned Nwoko, has addressed the viral video showing his wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, in distress, denying claims of domestic violence and attributing their marital crisis to her alleged struggle with drug and alcohol abuse.

In a statement released on Sunday, Nwoko said the actress’ battle with substance use had taken a toll on their marriage.

He alleged that Regina had recently become violent, assaulting three of his staff members and destroying property, including vehicles and windows, within two days.

He explained that he had urged her to continue her rehabilitation either in Asokoro or abroad, where she would have limited access to drugs, expressing concern for her wellbeing.

Nwoko further claimed that Regina had refused to take their son, Moon, to the hospital during a medical emergency and instead turned on a resident nurse who reportedly exposed her alleged drug use.

He also accused two individuals, identified as Sammy and Ann, of supplying drugs to the actress, claiming they instigated chaos in his home in his absence.

He said, “Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety. Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to drugs. I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence.

“Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting 3 staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause. The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria especially Jordan where she will not have access to drugs.

“A clear headed regina would have taken moon to the hospital but instead she even threatened to kill our resident nurse(for exposing her drugs abuse). While I took Moon to the hospital, a scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier. Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann.”

The politician’s statement follows a viral video of the actress that surfaced on social media on Saturday, October 18, 2025, showing her in tears and suggesting she had been physically assaulted.

In the footage, Regina can be heard saying, “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much.” The video, which shows people trying to restrain her while others appeared ready to intervene, has sparked widespread speculation online about trouble in her marriage.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s union has long been a subject of public discussion, largely due to their 40-year age difference.

