NEC’s decision on zoning can go either way —PDP

THERE are indications that a 50-50 chance exists that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will either zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the South or throw it open as its National Executive Committee (NEC) meets to take a decision on it.

The highest decision-making body of the main opposition party is due to meet tomorrow, but has now deferred the session to May 10.

Though the official reason given for the shift was that the earlier date clashes with the local government delegate election involving all members of the party, it was learnt that the move was designed to keep its opponents guessing on the matter.

The party has now signalled that it is prepared to accept any decision on zoning, whether the ticket is moved to a section of the country or thrown open to all, citing the need not to be in breach of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The new disposition followed the inability of the Governor Sam Ortom-led zoning committee to take a definite stance on which part of the country should produce the 2023 presidential candidate of the party.

The committee was unable to reach a common ground because its members had split along various tendencies, according to their loyalties to the different presidential aspirants vying for the ticket.





“The zoning issue has made the 96th NEC one of the most crucial for the party in recent times,” a member of its National Working Committee (NWC) told the Nigerian Tribune.

Also speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, the PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, affirmed that the former ruling party had well-developed internal crisis resolution mechanisms, adding that dealing with the contentious issue of zoning will not be different.

He, however, comfirmed that though it is only the NEC that can take a decision on zoning, it can go either way in favour of selecting a section of the country or throwing it open.

The party spokesman averred that despite the position on equity, justice and fairness, PDP will be keen to act within the stipulation of the Nigerian constitution on the question of zoning.

“You remember that in the convention, there was zoning of positions, there was election and, of course, we came out, we had a carnival in form of a convention and we all came happy for it.

“Now, on this issue, because we run with processes, we have conversations, we have discussions, stakeholders come together, the party, at its 95th NEC, decided that we need to review these processes. And what did we do? The party went ahead and set up a 37-member committee made of one person per state, including Abuja.

“Now, the committee has met and submitted their report to the NWC. The NEC would consider the report of that committee it set up and it can make a decision one way or the other, whether it will accept the recommendation therein, which I don’t know because I didn’t set it up. It’s only the NEC that can receive and consider the report,” he said.

On whether the PDP will be willing to return the money paid by presidential aspirants to purchase nomination forms should the party zone the ticket away from the region, Ologunagba responded: “Again, that is speculation. I want the NEC to make a decision and we can pick it up from there.”