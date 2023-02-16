By: Clement Idoko-Abuja

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the November/December 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External results with 33,914 candidates representing 57.36 per cent scoring 5 credits including English Language and Mathematics.

Registrar of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, announced the release of the results on Thursday in Minna.

He disclosed that 59,124 candidates sat for the examination, with 31,316 males, representing 52.96 per cent while male 27,808, representing 47.03 per cent were female.

Wushishi added that the number of candidates that sat for English Language is 58,012 out of which 44,162, representing 76.13 percent got credit and above, while the number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 57,700, out of which 43,096, representing 74.69 percent got credit and above.

He further disclosed that the number of Candidates who got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 33,914 representing 57.36 percent.

“Also 46,825 candidates, representing 79.20% got five (5) Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,” he said.

On the issue of examination malpractice, he said 11,419 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractice is , as against 4,454 in 2021, which shows a sharp rise in the number of malpractice cases.

According to him, this is largely due to the improvement in the strategy and technique adopted by the monitoring officers.

“This led to the blacklisting of four (4) supervisors, one (1) each from Rivers and Plateau States and two (2) from Ogun State for aiding and abetting as well as poor supervision,” he said.

Recall that the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, External was conducted by NECO from 21 November to 21 December 2022 and is being released 57 days today after.





Speaking further on the examination, Wushishi said a total of 29 subjects were examined as was done in 2021.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE