NECO releases 2021 SSCE external candidates’ results

The National Examinations Councils (NECO) has released the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) external candidates’ results.

According to the results released, a total of 29,342, representing 62.59 per cent of the number of candidates who sat for the examination got five (5) Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

Announcing the results in Minna on Thursday, Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said the results were released just after sixty-four (64) days the last paper which was written.

He also disclosed that there was a significant decline in the number of examination malpractice cases.

The NECO boss said: “The number of candidates that registered for the examination was 47, 916.

“The number of candidates that sat for the English Language was 45,821 out of which 36,116, representing 78.82% made Credit and above.

“45,756 Candidates sat for Mathematics, out of which 35,706, representing 78.04 per cent made Credit and above.

“The number of candidates who got five (5) Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 29,342, representing 62.59%.

“On the other hand, 37,991 candidates, representing 81.04%, got five (5) Credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

“The Number of Candidates booked for various forms of malpractice in 2021 is 4,454, as against 6,465 in 2020, which shows a significant decline in the number of malpractice cases.”

Speaking further, Prof. Dantani said candidates can access their results on the NECO website www.neco.gov.ng, using their examination registration numbers.

While saying the Council has embarked on various programmes to reposition the examination body to better performance, the NECO boss commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the two ministers of education for their massive support.

“I thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his support and assistance towards the execution of the Council’s mandate.

“My sincere appreciation also goes to the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the Minister of State for Education, Honourable Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba for their support and guidance. The same goes to the Chairman and members of the Governing Board under the leadership of Dr Abubakar Siddique Mohammed for their untiring support and guidance.

“I would also like to appreciate Members of the National Assembly who have continued to support the Council, through relevant oversight committees,” he said.

