NECO releases 2020 June/July SSCE results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has said that about 894,101 candidates made five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics representing 73.89 per cent in the June/ July 2020 Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE).

The registrar/ chief executive of the council, Professor Godswill Obioma stated this in a press conference on the release of 2020 Senior School Certification Examinations( SSCE) Internal results at the board room of the organisation at its headquarters on Wednesday in Minna, Niger State capital, adding that when compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 829,787 there was an increase of 23 per cent.

He added that the number of candidates who made five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics was 1,112,041, representing 91.91 per cent, stressing that when compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 1,042,989, that there was an increase of 2.01per cent.

He, however, stated that the number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2020 was 33,470, representing 2.61 per cent, adding that whereas 40,630, candidates representing 3.53 per cent cases were recorded in 2019.

Prof Obioma pointed out that the Council has a long-standing tradition for zero tolerance for malpractice, saying this can be noticed in that the malpractice incidence in 2020 dropped compared to the figure of 2019.

He, however, emphasized that this was attributed to: the deployment of biometric devices, strengthening the examination monitoring strategy in terms of scope and depths, while the constituency of external monitors was expanded followed by training in the use of well-prepared monitoring manuals.