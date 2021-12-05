NECO Registrar mourns late General Wushishi

The Registrar/Chief Executive, National Examinations Council, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi has expressed deep shock over the death of a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi.

Prof. Wushishi described the late elder Statesman as a quintessential leader, whose footprints will remain inedible in the sand of time.

He stated this in a statement signed and made available to Journalists on Sunday by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the Council, Malam Azeez Sani at its Headquarters in Minna and noted that the death of the highly cerebral retired Army General has no doubt left a leadership vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

Prof. Wushishi prayed that Allah (SWT) grant the soul of the late elder statesman with Aljanah Firdaus and comfort his family, the people of Wushishi Local Government Area and the entire people of Niger State over the irreparable loss.

