NECO Registrar may bow to pressure, to terminate Aide’s appointment

•It's not true, the affected aide has since resigned his appointment as Special Assistant to Registrar ― NECO

By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
The Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Examination Council (NECO) Prof. Godswill Obioma may yield to the pressure from some quarters calling for the withdrawal of the appointment of one of his Aides, Dr Emeka F. Okengwu, as his Special Assistant, Tribune Online gathered at the weekend, in Minna, Niger State capital.

It was further learnt that Prof. Obioma may take the decision following a petition by a group called the All Progressive Congress Accountability Group (APC-AG) which strongly kicked against the appointment, alleging that the S.A was not a party member of All Progressive Congress (APC)adding that Dr Emeka F. Okengwu was allegedly reaping where he did not sow.

The petition, jointly signed by the group Chairman of the Organization. Hon. Solomon Okoduwa, in conjunction with his Secretary, Amaka Nwokocha alongside two other members, Messrs. Dahiru Mustapha and Momoh Jamiu Yunusa, said “appointing Dr. Emeka Okengwu who was interim National Chairman Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD) and former interim chairman of Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), was tantamount to betrayal of the efforts of the party faithful.

The petition alleged that Dr Emeka was one of the personalities and 12 political parties that metamorphosed into Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) which formed strong opposition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, thereby calling for his immediate replacement.

But in a swift reaction, the Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the Council, Mr Azeez Sani stated that the said, Dr. Okengwu had since. resigned his appointment as Special Assistant to the Registrar.

Mr Azeez Sani stated this in a brief interview with our reporter by Telephone on Sunday in Minna, adding that the report was belated.

