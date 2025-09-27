NECO: Kano remains best-performing state in 2025 SSCE — Commissioner

Kano State Government has debunked recent claims by some online platforms suggesting that the state did not emerge as the best-performing state in the 2025 National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, the government described the reports as “misleading, malicious, and a calculated attempt to distort facts” presented by NECO.

The statement read: “The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, during the official release of the results, announced that Kano State recorded the highest number of candidates who passed with five credits, including Mathematics and English Language, universally recognized as the standard benchmark for determining overall performance in national examinations.”

The government also faulted attempts by critics to promote alternative interpretations of the data, insisting that the Registrar’s declaration remains the most authoritative and credible performance ranking.

It added: “The claim that another state topped the performance table is a gross misrepresentation of facts and a deliberate attempt to manipulate public perception.”

The statement further credited the success to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration, which has prioritized education through investments in infrastructure, teacher motivation, and student welfare.

According to the Commissioner, these deliberate interventions were directly responsible for the outstanding performance of Kano students in the 2025 NECO SSCE.

Kano State remains the most successful state in the 2025 NECO SSCE, and history has already recorded this milestone. No amount of propaganda or politically motivated conspiracy can rewrite the truth.”

The statement also congratulated Governor Yusuf and the people of Kano State for what it described as a landmark achievement in the state’s educational history.

