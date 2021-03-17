NECO : Kano Pays over N100M for results of students

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the payment of N104,362,090.00, for the NECO examination results of the States students.

This was just as the sum of which has already been paid to the National Examination Council (NECO).

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State, Comrade Abba Anwar, a copy made available on Wednesday to pressmen in Kano.

The sum was paid on Monday 13th, March 2021, and has since, been acknowledged by the Examination body.

With this payment, students from the state will now get their results released.

