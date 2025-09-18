NECO honours top students, others at 2024 productivity award

In a vibrant ceremony held to honour the remarkable achievements of both staff and some outstanding students, in the Senior School Certificate Examinations internal, (SSCE) the National Examination Council (NECO) underscored its commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and competition.

The 2024 Productivity Award celebrated outstanding contributions from staff members and recognised the best-performing students across the country in all NECO examinations.

Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wishishi, the Registrar/ CEO of NECO, delivered an inspiring welcome address, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the relentless dedication of the NECO board and the ongoing education of its staff.

He highlighted the significant role these commitments play in shaping the future of education in Nigeria.

“This ceremony is not merely about recognising performance; it is about embedding a culture of discipline, continuous improvement, teamwork, and ethical service,” said Professor Dantani Wishishi.

He noted that celebrating exemplary individuals has sent a strong message that, despite challenges, excellence is achievable and should be expected in all corners of the organisation.

The 2024 Productivity award serves as a platform to reinforce NECO’s mission of delivering credible, timely, and fair assessments that empower learners and protect Nigeria’s future.

The ceremony recognised the intertwined journeys of staff and students, acknowledging that their combined efforts are pivotal in advancing the educational landscape.

Professor Wishishi encouraged students to view their achievements as a light for their peers, attributing success to hard work, supportive families, and dedicated educators.

He also offered words of encouragement to those who did not win, reminding them that their potential remains vast and that NECO is committed to providing fair opportunities and mentorship.

The Registrar called upon staff to renew their commitment to excellence across all operations—from grading to administration—and to embrace integrity as a core value in all academic pursuits.

He emphasised that the awards symbolise the belief that excellence breeds trust and confidence in Nigeria’s examination system, thereby supporting national development and social mobility.

As the ceremony progresses, attendees were inspired by the achievements of their peers, reaffirming their collective commitment to uphold the highest standards of service for Nigeria’s students and the broader educational community.