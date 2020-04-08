NECO denies postponement of 2020 SSCE, BECE exams

The National Examination Council (NECO) has denied reports in a section of the media that it has shifted the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) because of the prevailing situation in the country.

The Council described the alleged reports trending in the social as fake news urging the public to disregard such unsubstantiated claims of the figment of the imagination of the writers.

Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Mr Azez Sani, in a statement, on Wednesday, in Abuja, clarified that only the 2020 National Common Entrance (NCEE) was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to him, the Council has not reviewed any of its remaining Examination Time Tables (BECE) and (SSCE), or is it contemplating such for now.

Sani said: “The attention of the Management of the National Examinations Council has been drawn to the barrage of fake news trending on the social media purporting that the Council has shifted the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) due to the prevailing situation in the Country.

“NECO wishes to state categorically that apart from the 2020 National Common Entrance (NCEE) that was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Council has not reviewed any of its remaining Examination Time Tables (BECE) and (SSCE), neither is it contemplating such for now.

“The general public is urged to disregard such fake news, as the Council is monitoring the prevailing situation in the Country and will make Official pronouncement on the examinations if the need arises,” he said.

