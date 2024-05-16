The management of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has said that the Council has not extended the closing date for the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal Registration.

Acting Director, Directorate of Information and Digital Communication of NECO, Azeez Sani, conveyed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the registration which commenced on Monday 18th December, 2023 would close on Monday 3rd June, 2024.

It added that late Registration which attracts the late registration fee is between Tuesday 4th June, 2024 to Monday 10th June, 2024.

“The Council enjoin Candidates, School Principals, Commandants, State Ministries of Education and other Stakeholders to disregard Social Media posts purporting that the registration period has been extended to Monday 20th June, 2024.

“The 2024 SSCE Internal will commence on 19th June, 2024 and end on 26th July 2024.

“Candidates will be assessed in 76 subjects during the examination,” Azeez Sani stated.