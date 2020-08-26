NECO blames schools for candidates’ inability to sit for ongoing JSS3 exams

THE National Examinations Council blamed the management of some schools for candidates who were unable to sit for the on-going 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for Junior Secondary School (JSS3) students that commenced on Monday, 24th August 2020.

The Council said some schools failed to complete the registration or enrollment processes despite the extension of duration for registration to accommodate more candidates.

In a statement by the Head of Information and Public Relations of NECO, Mr Azeez Sani, made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, said the attention of the Council has been drawn to complaints by some schools, saying adequate opportunity was provided well in advance for all schools to register their candidates.

He explained that the extension of registration date was due largely some schools as well as candidates who might have faced difficulties in the course of the registrations, adding this and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, forced the Council to extend the duration for registration to midnight of Friday, 21st August 2020.

Sani said: “The extension was widely publicized through various platforms. The aim was to accommodate late registration.

“It is regrettable that despite these measures, some schools failed to complete the registration or enrollment processes. It is therefore instructive to restate that the closure of the Portal on the said date was not punitive or designed to undermine registrants and schools.

“It was, however, to allow the Council to produce and distribute materials to Examination Centers for seamless conduct of the exercise.

“Consequently, NECO assures the public of its commitment to the effective and efficient conduct of all examinations within its statutory mandates. In this regard, it will continue to engage all stakeholders as may be appropriate,” he said.

