NECA Set to hold 4th Nigeria Employers’ Summit

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the focal voice of business in Nigeria, is set to hold the 4th edition of the Nigeria Employers’ Summit between Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The summit with the theme” Enabling Sustainable Enterprise in a Transitioning Economy; Aligning Fiscal, Trade and Regulatory Reforms for Rapid National Development will feature different topic areas including tax, ESG and Sustainability, Trade and Investment and regulations.

The 2025 edition of the summit is expected to feature the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Kashim Shettima, as the Special Guest of Honour alongside other industry giants, policy influencers, forward-thinking executives, and innovative thinkers.

According to Adewale Smatt-Oyerinde, the Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the summit is not just another event but a movement that will shape Africa’s employment future.

Smatt-Oyerinde added that the summit would afford participants, including CEOs, Tech innovators, entrepreneurs, and HR Leaders, the opportunity to network with top industry players, gain insights on employment trends, explore tech and innovation for workplace transformation, and shape Africa’s economic workforce agenda.

The list of keynote speakers and discussants expected to be in attendance includes the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Minister of State, Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zachaeus Adedeji, Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform, Taiwo Oyedele, Director General, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu and Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi.

Other distinguished speakers expected to participate in the summit include: the Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Tobi Adeniyi, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, Oyeyimika Adeboye, Partner, KPMG, Tomi Adepoju, Chief Executive Officer, AG Leventis, Seun Oni, Head, Sustainability, Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka and Group Chief Compliance Officer, Access Bank, Femi Jaiyeola.

During the two-day summit, there will be panel sessions, masterclasses, exhibitions, and transformative discussions. A key highlight of the summit will be a fireside chat featuring top government officials and industry experts.