NEC, NGF move to reduce out of school children by 70%

The National Economic Council (NEC) and Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have concluded arrangements toward reducing the number of out of school children by 70% by 2030 as part of ongoing efforts geared toward accelerating human capital development indicators in Nigeria.

According to information provided by the NGF Media office, the National Economic Council through its Core Working Group (CWG) of the Human Capital Development project will this week engage with the North Central and North-East geo-political zones of the country to ramp up the Human Capital Development indicators of the country.

The Coordinator of the CWG, Ms Yosola Akinbi addressed the States’ Focal Persons of the program gave the details during the two different virtual conferences, involving the North West and South-South geo-political zones on Tuesday and Thursday last week, respectively.

The coordinator disclosed that the moves become imperative because of the rating of the country on the HCD indicators when compared to other countries.

According to Akinbi, “The Nigerian Government recognizes the critical role that HCD plays in driving sustained economic growth, boosting productivity and reducing poverty.”

This, according to Akinbi “strongly supports the need to invest in people through healthcare, education and the labour force, which led to the setting up of the Core Working Group with the view to accelerating human capital and development in Nigeria.

“Since it was set up, the HCD drivers had emphasised three thematic areas and six outcome areas as the fulcrum of HCD growth in the country. They include healthcare and nutrition, education and the labour force.

“These choices are deliberate. They would each respectively provide equitable access to decent healthcare to every Nigerian, a quality, inclusive and functional education system and empower the nation’s youth with the capacity and skills to create or seek employment anywhere.

“The National Economic Council comprising of all the Governors and the Vice President established the Core Working Group to drive the actualization of the human capital development agenda of the country.

“This group also draws inspiration from the support of Government, the Private sector and international donor organisations. These include the Ministries of Health, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Education and Labour and Productivity and the SDGs and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the DFID, UNDP, UNICEF on the part of the international donor organisations.

The Core Working Group in collaboration with State Focal Persons, Development Partners and other key stakeholders have articulated a long-term vision for HCD in the Country. In a similar vein, the states are expected to develop a vision that is tailor-made for their peculiar environments.

However, all the various aspirations would eventually align with the national vision of improving nutrition and reducing childhood stunting by half from 44% to 22% by 2030 reducing under 5 mortality by half and also reducing maternal mortality by half as well, all under the health and nutrition thematic objective.

“Under education, the objective is to double school enrolment, double girl-child enrolment as well as double secondary school completion from 42% to 80% by 2030. The cumulative effect of this is to drop the number of out of school children by at least 70% while raising the number of those who obtain good grades in reading and mathematics substantially.

“The last thematic outcome is expectedly the result of the first two. By this, the CWG envisions that the rate of youth employment would have risen from 23% to 46% and the female labour force would have doubled from 21% to 41%.

“Once vigorously pursued and meticulously calibrated between the federal and subnational governments and down to the local government structures, it is expected that the nation would have produced 24 million healthy educated and employable people by 2030.

“The target of the year 2030 is also deliberate”, the coordinator of the CWG explained because it corresponds with the year in which all global development aspirations would terminate. Nigeria wouldn’t be an exception.

“It is with this ambition that the Core Working Group has developed State Level Engagement Strategies to ensure ownership and the buy-in of all States of the Federation in the HCD agenda.

“Furthermore, on what the CWG has been working at is to put on ground a transformational process that would ensure that all States take ownership of the program, set their priorities and targets across HCD outcome areas, put in place an Implementation structure as well as a robust monitoring and evaluation framework.

“It is important to mention too that the State Governors have fully bought into the HCD agenda and have thrown their weight behind the transformation of the human capital capacity of all Nigerians from an unemployable citizenry to a healthy and competitive one.

“Before the COVID-19 challenge, the CWG conducted visits to some states of the Federation including Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Ogun and Ekiti States towards ensuring a nationwide buy-in by State Governments and Key Stakeholders in every State of the Federation.

“Needless to mention, it is in the light of the Covid19 challenge that the Core Working Group reverted to conducting online Regional HCD engagement sessions to facilitate peer learning, experience sharing amongst States and provide implementation support to State Teams towards driving the HCD agenda. The Regional Engagement specifies Steps States need to take to accelerate HCD in their respective States.

State focal persons who have been attending these regional engagements are expected to further the HCD agenda by organising their own activities at a level to sensitize their people and ensure that the messages and mandates of the HCD plan deep-dives into the grassroots and is internalised and domesticated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…

SERAP Demands Withdrawal Of Broadcasting Code Seeking To Sanction Contents ‘Insulting’ Leader

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to “urgently instruct the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the apparently illegal broadcasting code and memo threatening to sanction any broadcast that denigrates, disrespects or insults the president, governors…