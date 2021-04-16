NDYEP trains youths in ICT, renewable energy competency-based skills, holds closeout workshop

In its drive to reduce unemployment in the Niger Delta region and Nigeria entirely, the Niger Delta Youth Employment Pathways (NDYEP) has trained well over 4800 youths in various competency-based skills.

The NDYEP project, which is currently in three pilot states of Abia, Akwa Ibom and Rivers, is the brainchild of the Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), a nonprofit working with partners to build peace and equitable economic development in the Niger Delta.

The youths were trained in skills in priority sectors of agriculture, construction, information and communications technology (ICT) and renewable energy and finished leather.

The Manager of NDYEP, Emeka Ile, said, during a presentation at the closeout workshop for the project’s phase two participants on Wednesday, that the project’s aim is to equip youths in the region with skills that are in high demand.

Before the project started in 2018, it discovered that there was a mismatch between the skills offered by so many training programmes and what was actually demanded by organisations, especially in the private sector. This, Ile said, informed the project’s decision to focus on priority growth sectors.

He said of the over 4800 who enrolled for both the first and second phases of the project, 4355 participants completed their training. In phase two alone, “2887 participants completed technical and soft skill training”, of which “1288 have already been linked to waged work opportunities (356) and starting business/entrepreneurship (932)”, Ile said.

For Dr Dara Akala, the Executive Director of PIND Foundation, the high unemployment rate in the Niger Delta is disturbing. This informed PIND’s decision to design the programme to address the menace in a very practical way by equipping the youths with market-relevant skills.

In his opening remarks at the workshop, he emphasized that “addressing unemployment remains one of the most significant development challenges at this time for governments and actors at the national and sub-national levels, including the Niger Delta.

“And that is why celebrating the wins of the NDYEP project today is important while replicating such innovative approaches to skills development that will contribute to economic recovery and growth post-COVID-19 is of even more importance.”

The project initiated a business plan competition to support participants start their own small businesses. 47 individual and group start-ups emerged successfully and were awarded grants to kickstart their businesses. The winners will also receive guidance on how to start and grow their businesses to help provide employment for others.

One of the participants, Mary Ogbonna, who spoke at the end of the closeout workshop, described the project as “amazing.” She was trained in Android development and has already started replicating her knowledge.

“I’m doing great things. I train and mentor girls between the ages of 10 and 18 in Android development to get them involved in the tech ecosystem because girls tend to shy away from technology,” she said.

“They think it’s really difficult and what they can’t do. But I’m a testimony that girls can do it.”

Another participant, Uduak Etuk, who described herself as a professional woodworker, said the project helped her gain competence in construction machine usage. Going forward, she said with the skills she has gained, she would be able to “do some space-saving furniture which has not been done in Nigeria.”

While giving a goodwill message on behalf of the Abia State Government, Director General, Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency, Sam Hart, said PIND’s projects usually result oriented.

“PIND, you are intentional, you are practical and your works speak for themselves. Because of the work you do, Abia State is more serious, better positioned and more attractive to development partners who are looking for serious partners to work with,” Hart said.

The NDYEP project advisory board was recognised for their hard work and commitment to the project during the workshop.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NDYEP trains youths in ICT, renewable energy competency-based skills, holds closeout workshop

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. NDYEP trains youths in ICT, renewable energy competency-based skills, holds closeout workshop