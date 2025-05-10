NDYC warns against politicising governance in Zamfara

Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has condemned a recent protest by the All Progressives Congress Young Leaders Alliance (APC-YLA) at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters in Abuja, targeted at Minister Bello Matawalle.

According to the NDYC, the protest is a politically motivated charade aimed at discrediting Minister Matawalle and distracting him from his national duties.

In a statement signed by Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, National Coordinator, the NDYC questioned the APC-YLA’s legitimacy, citing that the group is faceless and unverified, with no credible representation of Zamfara youth interests.

They also noted that the APC has clearly defined youth organs, making the APC-YLA’s actions suspicious.

The NDYC alleged that the protesters are not bona fide APC members but rather political mercenaries sponsored by unscrupulous elements.

They called on the APC leadership to disassociate itself from the APC-YLA and affirm its commitment to genuine youth representation.

Furthermore, the NDYC expressed disappointment in some political officeholders, suggesting that they should focus on addressing the state’s socio-economic challenges instead of investing in protests.

The NDYC emphasized the need for responsible and credible youth engagement in politics, warning against politically motivated plots that could undermine national unity.

In conclusion, the NDYC noted that it stands firm in supporting transparent governance and the rule of law, opposing any attempt to use youths as pawns in political games.

They advised political actors in Zamfara State to desist from undermining public service integrity through baseless allegations and unfounded protests, focusing instead on nation-building, accountability, and constructive dialogue.

The statement reads: “We reiterate our call for responsible and credible youth engagement in politics. It is counterproductive and detrimental to national unity when faceless groups masquerade as youth representatives solely to serve the selfish interests of political sponsors. Nigerian youth must rise above such manipulations and commit to meaningful contributions that foster progress and unity. We urge Nigerians, especially the youth, to remain vigilant against politically motivated plots aimed at sowing discord within the polity.

“The Niger Delta Youth Congress stands firm in supporting transparent governance and the rule of law, and we vehemently oppose any attempt to use youths as pawns in political games. In conclusion, the NDYC advises all political actors in the Zamfara State government, to desist from undermining the integrity of public service through baseless allegations and unfounded protests. The focus should be on nation-building, accountability, and constructive dialogue, not on reckless distractions that compromise governance.”



