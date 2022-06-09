Ndume to Tinubu: Be magnanimous in victory

Former leader of the Senate and Director-General of Rotimi Amaechi Campaign Organisation, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has appealed to former Lagos State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be magnanimous in victory.

Tinubu defeated all other 12 presidential aspirants to win the APC presidential ticket at the party’s two-day convention held at Eagles Square, Abuja.

The Senator representing Borno Central in a congratulatory message addressed to Asiwaju Tinubu which was made available to newsmen in Abuja advised the party standard-bearer not to be vindictive but run inclusive campaigns with all tendencies in the ruling party.

Ndume who said he has always been an advocate of power shift to the Southern part of the country said he was satisfied with the outcome of the primaries, though his candidate, Amaechi, didn’t clinch the ticket.

Ndume further urged aggrieved members of the APC, to put the past behind them and collectively ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) doesn’t return to power next year.

Ndume said: “I want to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was a keenly-contested primary and he emerged. We have put the campaigns leading to the primaries behind us.

“As a faithful party man, I’ll work assiduously to ensure that the APC wins in all elections next year. There is a lot of work to be done and we need to start doing that right now.

“I call on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory. It was a contest and he won. Other aspirants and party faithful should be carried along. That way, we will approach next year’s elections as a united family and we will win.

“We did it in 2015. We replicated it in 2019. We can do it again if we remain united. PDP will not pose a threat to us and I’m very optimistic that we will emerge victorious next year. “