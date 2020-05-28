Ndume asks Buhari to assent to Peace Corps Bill

The chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, Sen. Ali Ndume, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give assent to the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) bill when presented to him.

Ndume made the call in Abuja on Thursday at the Peace Corps of Nigeria Founders’ Day and 22nd anniversary of the corps.

Tribune Online reports that the senator said he was shocked when Buhari declined assent to the bill when it was first presented to him.

He said that before the president’s decline, the bill had gone through various processes, including public hearing as well as a robust discussion by experts.

“I am confident that this time around, once the legislative process is completed, President Buhari will definitely assent to the bill,” Ndume said.

Also speaking, Amb. Dickson Akoh, National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, said the founders’ day anniversary celebration was a significant event for the organisation.

He said that in spite of the daunting institutional and foundational challenges, the PCN had recorded monumental achievements.

Akoh said the PCN had transformed from being a handful passionate youth organisation in 1998 to a body with a membership of over 187,000 youths.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PCN is made up of registered members and volunteers.

The national commandant said the organisation currently had well-structured branches in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

NAN reports that the celebration was observed under strict social distancing in compliance with set rules on preventing COVID-19.

The Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mohammed Monguno; Mr Okay Agu of the National Human Rights Commission and other top members of the organisation attended the event. (NAN)

