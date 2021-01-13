Ndubisi Kanu, former Lagos, Imo military administrator dies in Lagos

REAR Admiral Ndubisi Kanu retired, a former military governor of Lagos State and old Imo State is dead.

Kanu was reported to have been ill for a long time but it is not clear yet what ailment killed him.

He died this morning in a hospital in Lagos.

Admiral Kanu was born November 3, 1943, and would have clocked 78 this year.

In his military service, Kanu was a first-class graduate of Sandhurst Military Institute in UK.

In 1975, he was the only Igbo that was part of the Supreme Military Council, before it was dissolved by General Olusegun Obasanjo when he assumed office in 1976 as the head of state.

Kanu ran a shipping and maritime company called RAGNK Ltd, with headquartered in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He was also a director in Fidelity Bank Plc.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

Demolition: How I Lost One-Month Pregnancy, Owner Of Sex Party Building Narrates

The owner of the building billed to host the proposed Kaduna sex party, Aisha Mercy Yakubu, has said that as a result of the demolition of the building, she had lost a one-month pregnancy.

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…