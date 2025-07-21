NDPHC to commercialise 200MW stranded power by December

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company Plc (NDPHC) is planning to free up and commercialise about 200MW of its 2,000MW stranded electricity capacity by the end of this year.

According to the Managing Director of the company, Jennifer Adighije, the planned commercialisation has become imperative following the signing of new Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with eligible off-takers and traders.

Adighije, who disclosed this during a visit to the newly established Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) in Abuja, stated that the agreements—currently awaiting regulatory approval—are part of a broader strategy to unlock stranded capacity, improve liquidity, and ensure the commercial sustainability of the government-owned generation company.

Recall that the NDPHC boss had, in May this year, lamented the poor uptake of electricity from the market by electricity distribution companies, saying this has significantly hampered the company’s operations.

Adighije, who led a delegation of senior executives to strengthen collaboration and discuss sector challenges with NISO leadership, said:

“Now that we’re also improving our mechanical availability, we can significantly enhance the commercialisation of our stranded electricity.

“The Electricity Act (EA) has empowered us to enter into successful bilateral agreements with bankable customers, off-takers, and traders. I can tell you that we have already signed some PPAs with traders and off-takers, which are currently before the regulator for approval.

“To activate those transactions, we need regulatory approval, which is already in progress. So, before the end of the year, we should be able to commercialise about 200MW of our stranded electricity, which is awaiting approval from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as we speak.”

She noted that the company’s recent improvements in plant availability have positioned NDPHC to ramp up supply and meet off-taker demand once regulatory clearance is granted. She added that the revival of key assets, including the Omotosho and Alaoji power plants, will further enhance generation capacity.

Adighije appealed to NISO to support improved dispatch levels, especially given the company’s lack of a formal PPA with the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), emphasising that without stable offtake arrangements, much of NDPHC’s available capacity would remain underutilised.

Stressing that the company is still heavily owed and currently able to earn only about 30 per cent of its invoiced amount, Adighije stated that once NDPHC unlocks some of its ongoing commercial transactions and improves its cash flow, all obligations to partners and stakeholders will be fully met.

She noted that part of the reason for the visit was to extend a handshake to the new management of NISO and express the company’s readiness to collaborate.

“We’re here to express our readiness to work with you towards achieving success in office. We know the sector is rapidly evolving, especially with the passage and implementation of the Electricity Act, in which generation companies (Gencos) have a pivotal role to play.

“As a government-owned generation utility, NDPHC is essentially the backbone of the power sector. It is imperative that we establish and reinforce our working relationship—which is why we are here,” Adighije added.

She emphasised the importance of forging a strong, collaborative relationship under NISO’s new leadership and called for a nuanced understanding of the bureaucratic limitations that government-owned power firms often encounter.

The NDPHC chief also highlighted the disparity in treatment between public and private generation companies, urging NISO to consider the company’s vast contributions to Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure when issuing directives or enforcing compliance.

Adighije noted that the implementation of the Electricity Act had further elevated NISO’s role, particularly in shaping the evolving energy market. She stressed the need for regulatory fairness and called for greater sensitivity to the procedural bottlenecks public firms face—especially in procurement and financial approvals.

