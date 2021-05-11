NDPHC commences construction of substation in Delta community

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has commenced construction of a 1×7.5MVA, 33/11kV injection distribution substation in Orogun, Delta State to boost power supply to the community.

Speaking during the groundbreaking event at the weekend, the Managing Director(MD), NDPHC, Mr Chiedu Ugbo said the injection substation which is an NDPHC/National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) intervention project would also boost economic activities within the community.

Ugbo explained that the project, a 1×7.5MVA 33/11KV injection substation, will step down power from the already existing 33KV line to 11kV, disclosing that the project involves the construction of 4km of 11KV line to distribute the power to the community.

He explained that the project would involve the installation of seven distribution transformers stressing that with the injection substation in place, faults on the downstream line will not be allowed to trip the entire network.

“Following the intervention of the Deputy Senate President, we at NDPHC in keeping with our mandate to improve electricity infrastructure in Nigeria visited Orogun community for location inspection and discovered that the community electricity supply is being fed by old Agbaroh-Abraka 33KV line which transverse swampy terrain.

“We also discovered that it is not adequate for the community hence this purposeful intervention by Niger Delta Power Holding Company at the instance of the Deputy Senate President”, he said.

The MD stressed that the Company has been engaging the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to ensure that the project aligns with infrastructure upgrades in the community.

On his part, Deputy Senate President, Sen Ovie Omo-Agege, said the establishment of the power substation was one of the several initiatives of the administration aimed at addressing energy poverty in the country.

“Substations play a critical role in the power industry. Substations support the transmission grid in moving power from generation sources to customer’s load, while electrical utilities use them for system protection, switching capabilities and more importantly, voltage transformations.

“It is thus my hope that the construction of the injection substation will boost access to energy in the region and consequently bring about enhanced economic activities and poverty reduction through enhanced income, health, education and improved environment,” he said.

