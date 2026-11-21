Nigeria is targeting the creation of more than 500,000 jobs in the data privacy and protection ecosystem as the country strengthens its regulatory framework and expands opportunities in the digital economy.

The National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr Vincent Olatunji, disclosed this during a data privacy and protection capacity-building training organised for members of the media.

Olatunji said the country had already recorded significant progress in the sector, with more than 27,000 jobs created within the ecosystem in less than three years.

He explained that the commission was working towards expanding the figure to 500,000 and beyond, noting that the growing demand for data protection professionals presented opportunities for Nigerians across different fields.

According to him, data privacy and protection is emerging as a lucrative career path, particularly as organisations increasingly require certified Data Protection Officers (DPOs) to ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

He encouraged journalists participating in the training to explore professional certification in data protection, stressing that they could combine journalism with the role of DPOs.

“You can be a DPO and do some other stuff. You can be a DPO for four, five, three, ten organisations. You can be a freelance DPO. Nobody ties you down to any particular spot,” he said.

Olatunji disclosed that Nigeria currently had more than 10,000 certified Data Protection Officers, compared with fewer than 1,000 when the country’s data protection framework was introduced.

He attributed the growth to the commission’s efforts to build professional capacity and deepen compliance across the public and private sectors.

The NDPC boss also cited Section 32 of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, which provides for data controllers and processors to engage the services of Data Protection Officers, adding that the professionals play important roles in creating awareness and overseeing organisations’ data protection activities.

He said the commission was extending its capacity-building initiatives to tertiary institutions to educate students about their data protection rights, institutional obligations and emerging employment opportunities.

Olatunji further disclosed that Nigeria had received international recognition for its data protection efforts, winning the accountability prize of the Global Privacy Assembly, an international platform comprising 145 countries with data protection laws and independent regulatory authorities.

He attributed the country’s achievement partly to its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, through which the commission licenses Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs) to support compliance activities.

“The whole world has seen that model as very unique and impactful, and to a large extent, that has really accounted for the traction that we have achieved in Nigeria,” he said.

He commended journalists for their role in projecting Nigeria’s achievements internationally, noting that effective media coverage had helped draw global attention to the country’s progress in data protection regulation.

The commissioner said about 18 countries had visited Nigeria within the last two years to study its data protection framework and implementation strategies.

He listed countries such as Egypt and Qatar among those interested in learning from Nigeria’s experience, adding that the country was increasingly attracting international partnerships in the sector.

On the importance of data protection to economic development, Olatunji said investors were increasingly interested in knowing whether countries had enforceable data protection laws before making investment decisions.

According to him, having legislation alone is insufficient without effective enforcement, noting that Nigeria’s regulatory approach prioritises partnership, compliance and remediation rather than relying solely on punitive measures.

“We don’t just see ourselves as regulators. We see ourselves as partners within the same ecosystem. All we want to do is to achieve compliance,” he said.

He explained that the commission’s approach was designed to encourage organisations to embrace data protection as a culture rather than impose sanctions that could undermine businesses and economic growth.

He added that the commission would, however, enforce the law whenever organisations crossed regulatory boundaries.

Olatunji urged journalists to take the training seriously, describing data privacy knowledge as increasingly essential in the digital age.

He also encouraged media professionals to understand the rights of data subjects, particularly their right to know why organisations collect their personal information and how such information is processed.

Earlier, the President of the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), Mr Blessing Olaifa, commended the NDPC leadership for supporting the training and sustaining its relationship with technology journalists.

Olaifa said the programme had exposed journalists to aspects of data protection they previously overlooked in their professional activities, particularly the risks associated with publishing personal information and retrieving materials from media archives.

He noted that journalists could unknowingly violate data protection regulations when republishing previously published materials without considering the privacy implications.

“This morning, we were able to also gain, and this will be one of the many takeaways,” he said.

The NITRA president also expressed interest in opportunities for journalists to undergo further training and become certified Data Protection Officers, describing the initiative as an opportunity to broaden their professional skills.

He commended Olatunji for his accessibility and longstanding relationship with members of the association, expressing optimism that more journalists would benefit from the commission’s capacity-building and employment opportunities.